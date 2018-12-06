PHOTOS: Enfield Tree lighting, party gets everyone in the holiday mood

ENFIELD: The Christmas Tree in Saint Bernard’s Park in Enfield was lit up to much fanfare from the crowd of close to 300 plus people.



With singing from 40 n’ Change getting those in attendance in the Christmas mood, and then the cry from Municipality of East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict, the tree was lit up under clear skies.

PHOTOS: Christmas tree lit up in Enfield

As soon as it was lit up, many of the youngsters in the crowd all gasped “wow” and then went for a closer look at the tree.

There was mingling around as people tried to get photos of their reflections in many of the ornaments hung on the Christmas tree.

The tree lighting followed a 90 minute Christmas party, where Sparky and Santa showed and 40 n’ Change performed, at the Enfield Fire Hall.

The event was put on by the Enfield Volunteer Fire department and their auxiliary.

MAIN PHOTO: Little Rose Turple of Enfield grabs a scoop of decoration specialties to add to her cookie she was decorating during the Christmas Party after the Santa Parade at the Enfield Fire Hall on Dec. 1. More than 300 children turned out for the annual event, which took place before the tree lighting. (Healey photo)