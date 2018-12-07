PHOTOS: Kids wowed at Elmsdale Tree Lighting

ELMSDALE: It was another amazing Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 at the Square in Elmsdale.



Before an estimated 2,000 people, there was carroling, hot chocolate served by volunteers from Keller-Williams, and fireworks courtesy of Leno’s Stop Shop as Christmas kicked off in Elmsdale.

PHOTOS: Elmsdale Tree lighting brings Xmas spirit

The event is organized yearly by the Elmsdale Beautification Society.

Two young girls from Belnan kicked away the nerves and even got up on stage before the fair sized crowd to sing a Christmas carol to much applause from the crowd, which included their very proud parents.

Before the tree was lit, organizers did a countdown and then the lights were turned on, which followed a close to four minute long fireworks show which boomed loudly over the lights and from the Elmsdale Landscaping property.

And then, the event was over and the crowd headed on their way while others stayed a bit longer and mingled, catching up with each other.