Coady William Burke McDonald November 2, 1998-December 9, 2018

It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend Coady. Coady is survived by his parents Dennis and Dorothy (Weir) and younger brother James McDonald of Enfield. Along with his grandparents Shirley and Andrew Weir (Enfield) and Jessie McDonald (Dartmouth). He is predeceased by his grandfather Kevin Mcdonald. He leaves behind Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Coady was a graduate of Lockview High School (Fall River). Coady had a great love of animals, especially his dogs, Yuri and Tilly and his many chickens he cared for.

Coady loved his family and friends very much and they loved him equally back. He is at peace now with his grandfather Kevin and favourite dog Jake.

In lieu of flower donations can be made to ‘The Believe in Hope Trust Fund’ at the IWK Foundation in memory of Coady McDonald or to a local animal shelter.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday December 18, 2018 in St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church, 16 Gaston Road, Dartmouth.