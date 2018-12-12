Rangers alum selected to N.S. Canada Games team

LANTZ: Four hockey players with connections to East Hants will don the N.S. colours in Red Deer this winter.

Michael Sack of Shubenacadie; Joey Merriam of Milford Station; Enfield’s Riley Kidney; and Cole Foston, a Ranger alum who hails from Beaver Bank, have been selected by head coach Jon Greenwood and his staff for the N.S, Canada Games boys hockey team.

Sack is a defenceman, while the other three are forwards.

The four are among 20 players announced by Hockey N.S. as making the squad.

“This has been a long selection process but we are excited with the roster that we have assembled and we’re really looking forward to getting out to Alberta in February,” said Greenwood.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games boys hockey tournament will be held from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019 in Red Deer, Alta.