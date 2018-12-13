Dutch Settlement man charged with stunting

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: A 20-year-old Dutch Settlement man faces charges of stunting after being caught driving 79 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on Dec. 12.

Halifax District RCMP said that just before 10 p.m., a member of Halifax District RCMP stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Westphal for driving 149 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.

A 20-year-old male driver from Dutch Settlement was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The vehicle was towed and the man’s drivers license was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.