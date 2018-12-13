From the Firehouse – November 2018 calls

RAWDON: Here’s a look at how November was for local volunteer fire departments in Rawdon; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; Stewiacke; Lantz; Maitland; Enfield; Noel; Kennetcook; and Mount Uniacke.

For some it was busy; for others the calls cooled off, which was welcomed.

We would like to welcome Rawdon Fire and Lantz fire to the column this month as they have provided calls for November. This information is provided by each fire department to us to be included.

Maitland fire responded to 10 calls during the month, with four being motor vehicle collisions and four medical assists. They also had one structure fire and one downed power line.

For Rawdon & District volunteer fire, they were paged out for 15 calls for service, led by seven medical assists. They also heard the “sound of their people” for three power lines down; two vehicle fires; two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; and one chimney fire.

Stewiacke Fire responded to 21 total calls, with a dozen of those being medical assist related. They also were paged for four motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; one power line down; one fire alarm activation; and one fire investigation.

In Lantz, firefighters had 24 calls, led by 13 mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also were paged for 10 medical assists and one carbon monoxide alarm.

Noel fire was paged to seven calls in November, led by three medical assists. They also were paged to one vehicle fire; one chimney fire; one other call; and one mutual aid structure fire.

The department also held a celebration of its 50th anniversary on Dec. 8. Congrats to the firefighters on this special accomplishment.

Firefighters in Enfield had a total of 25 calls in the month of November, with medical assists leading that tally at 11. They were also paged for five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; four alarm activations; three motor vehicle collisions; and two other calls.

Shubenacadie Fire attended to 20 calls for service during the past 30 days of November. That tally was led by nine motor vehicle collisions. They also responded to three medical assists; two alarm activations; two smoke investigations; two power lines down; one police assist; and one structure.

The department reminds local residents of the annual Santa Claus Parade and Food Drive in Shubenacadie and Milford put on by both fire departments in the two communities. It takes place Christmas Eve.

Nine Mile River fire responded to 13 calls, led by five medical assists. They also had four mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; three motor vehicle collisions; and one fire alarm.

Kennetcook fire responded to seven calls during the month, led by three motor vehicle collisions. They had one medical assist; one flue fire; and one vehicle fire.

For Elmsdale fire, they had 35 calls with 15 of those being medical assists. Right up there was motor vehicle collisions with 12; five alarm activations; two fire calls; and one power line down response.

Mount Uniacke fire responded to 20 calls for service in the month of November. Leading the way was medical assists with eight; six motor vehicle collisions; three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; two power pole fires; and one alarm activation.