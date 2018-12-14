Local Wishlist 2018 includes locally-made items

MOUNT UNIACKE: Four local artisans have had their creations make the 2018 Local Wishlist.

The Local Wishlist is a buy-local take on classic holiday catalogues, says organizer Kate Kirkpatrick.

“We wanted to make it easy to buy local for the holidays,” said Kirkpatrick. “By bringing a large selection of gift ideas from across Nova Scotia together in one place, visitors can easily find the perfect local something for everyone on their shopping list.”

Now in its seventh year, the online guide features more than 400 gift ideas made in Nova Scotia or available from independent, locally owned businesses.

Four of those ideas are from residents who reside in the East Hants area.

Tooled Leather Journal – Steady Brook Custom Leather and Saddlery: Hand-embossed leather journals. Made by renowned saddler James Brown in Mount Uniacke.

“Summer” Teardrop Necklace – Andrea’s Jewelry Design: Handcrafted in Enfield using Italian sterling silver and Swarovski crystals.

Cabled Heirloom Sweater – Lily Lake Knits: Carefully constructed in Middle Musquodoboit using soft, high quality Highland Sheep Wool. Available in children’s sizes 1 – 12 years.

Fused Glass Dolphin Bowl – Colette Samson: Stunning clear colours in a flowing design. This accent piece is made in Stewiacke.

The featured gift ideas are selected from hundreds of online submissions sent in by local makers and artisans across Nova Scotia.

Kirkpatrick is already thinking about next year.

“We’re always looking to discover new local products we can share with our audience,” Kirkpatrick said.

Local makers who want to be considered for the 2019 Local Wishlist can sign up to receive an email when the application form is live. Kirkpatrick said that applications are typically open from late September until early November. There is no cost to apply.

The Local Wishlist can be found online at www.localwishlist.ca.