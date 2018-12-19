Caswell to lead 4H through transition

EAST HANTS: 4-H Nova Scotia has a new leader at the helm, as Cathy Caswell has been named as the new executive director.

Caswell is a former 4-H Member, Leader and Regional organizer who knows the benefit of the volunteer driven organization that supports youth development and leadership. 4-H Canada supports the organization with programs and resources.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that inspired me, as a youth, to pursue learning opportunities that influenced my career choices,” said Caswell.

Caswell’s career in production, marketing and sales at Farmers Dairy (Agropur) and Kraft Heinz Canada brings a corporate/food industry perspective.

She has extensive volunteer experience with charitable organizations. Caswell’s great passion is working with an innovative method to support individuals to build personal resources and leadership capacity. Cathy brings a collaborative leadership approach to embrace the diversity of clubs and communities within a thriving international identity.

“Cathy brings the energy and passion for the 4H program that will lead us through this time of refocusing on our relationship with our membership and our partners,” said Scott Masters, president of 4H Nova Scotia Board of Directors.