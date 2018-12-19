Junior C Pens crown Knights

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins scored on the first shot of the game and never looked back as they trumped the Sackville Knights 14-1 on Dec. 14 in N.S. Junior C Hockey League game action in Lantz.

Zach Moore gave the hometown fans at the East Hants Sportsplex and Santa Claus reason to celebrate early just 56 ticks into the game. It was Moore’s fifth tally of the year. He would add four helpers in the contest.

Brandon Cuvelir notched a hat trick, while Andrew Hines; David McGrath; and Josh Isenor each had two goals.

Tyler Lawson; Mitch Urquhart; Hudson Joudrey; and Hunter Christmas each had single tallies in the win.

Urquhart chipped in with six assists; while Hines also had four assists.

McGrath, David Watson, and Andrew Antonio each had two assists.

Four other players had single assists for the winners.

Braeden Evans turned away 18 of 19 shots he faced for the victory.

East Hants fired 57 pucks on Sackville’s Nick Bowers.

The Pens were to host Cumberland on Dec. 15 in their last pre-Christmas game. They defeated Cumberland 8-6.