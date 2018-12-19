Rawdon’s Meehan grabs solid finish in Vegas

RAWDON GOLD MINES: Emily Meehan showed that even with little practice in a new car at a track she had never raced before, she has the smarts and can wheel a race car to top finishes.

Meehan, driver of the no. 75 in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends division on the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld, returned home from competing at the US Legend Cars INEX Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

”Vegas was an amazing end to our dream season here at home,” she said.

Meehan, of Rawdon, qualified to compete in Vegas after taking the checkered flag on INEX Night at Scotia Speedworld.

Of course, getting to Vegas wasn’t an easy feat. It meant attracting sponsorship assistance and businesses across Canada stepped forward to do that for Meehan.

Among those she wants to thank for their support are: Snow Kings of Calgary, Alta.; Happy Harry’s in Dartmouth and Milford; Atlantic Tiltload; Conrad Brothers; Schooner General Contracting Ltd. of Goodwood; LZG Contracting of Kennetcook; Ocean Contracting; Crossman Controls Inc.; Strictly Hydraulics of Dartmouth; Burnside-based Strongco; Pat Healey; and Goldie & Ronald White.

”We would never have made the trek without our amazing sponsors,” said Meehan. “Some of our regular sponsors gave us an extra bonus for the opportunity, while others joined the team specifically to get us to Vegas.”

She said it was something new.

”I was pushed outside of my comfort zone as driver with a new car, new motor, and new track,” said Meehan. “We were able to get competitive with just a few days of practice.”

Meehan brought the no. 75 hot rod out of the Joe Ryan Osborne Racing stable home in 16th place. While that may not seem like a solid finish, she was battling for fifth and sixth when she had to pit for a flat tire after a late race incident. There were about 40 cars in the field.

“I can’t thank Joe enough for giving us a fast car and being on the radio keeping me up on the wheel through a long and hot weekend of learning,” said Meehan.