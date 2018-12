ELMSDALE: Amber Yates of Belnan was one of a half dozen or so young artisans from the Elmsdale area whose art work were showcased and displayed during an art show at The Cup of Soul Cafe in Elmsdale on Dec. 16.

Also pictured with Amber, holding a piece of art work, is Emily Muise, who runs the art classes for the students.

(Healey photo)