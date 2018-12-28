Garage burns to the ground in Enfield

Firefighters from several departments responded to the call on Riverside Lane

ENFIELD: A residential garage burnt to the ground on a cold Dec. 27 afternoon in Enfield.

At 3:24 p.m. close to 30 firefighters from Enfield Volunteer Fire, along with mutual aid assistance from Elmsdale; Lantz; Nine Mile River; Station 45 (Fall River); Tanker 43 (Grand Lake); and Tanker 42 (Wellington) responded to a working structure fire.

The fire was at a garage located on a property on Riverside Lane, a dirt road located next to the train tracks and across from the Enfield Post Office.

The lane for the most part can see only one vehicle at a time, making it a tight squeeze with all the fire trucks going to the scene. Some firefighters were seen walking into the scene from Highway 2, where they arrived on Enfield Aerial.

VIDEO: Lantz fire responding to the fire

Thick, heavy black smoke could be seen billowing up from the top of the hill by the Enfield fire hall.

Luke Guthro, who was Incident Commander at the call, described what firefighters were met with as they arrived on scene.

“The structure was fully involved on arrival with few small explosions,” said Guthro in an interview on the night of Dec. 27. “The metal roof collapsed soon after. The garage is a complete loss. It burned to the ground.”

VIDEO: Nine Mile River arrives on scene

He said the only issue firefighters initially had was getting enough H20, but once a water shuttle was established at the fire hall on Highway 2 things went smoothly.

“Water supply was the main issue, but we quickly overcame it,” he said. “The attack on the fire was defensive given it was fully engulfed when we got to it.”

Guthro said no one was injured and that the homeowner was the one to call it in to 911.

Firefighters were being released as the fire became under control and overhaul was complete.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Guthro.