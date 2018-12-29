Enfield woman dies in snowmobile crash

SUTHERLAND’S LAKE: A 25-year-old woman from Enfield has died as a result of a serious snowmobiling accident on the night of Dec. 28.

At 6:20 p.m. last night, Oxford RCMP and Westchester Fire responded to a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on Sutherland Lake.

The operator, the woman, died near the scene after being thrown from the vehicle. An adult male passenger was also thrown as a result of the crash but was not injured.

The initial investigation indicates the snowmobile struck a piece of land on the lake while visibility was low due to white-out conditions.

Sutherland’s Lake is a very popular area for snowmobile enthusiasts.

The woman’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Although her identity was not officially released, several people commented online that they knew her and were saddened to learn of her passing.

Police say the cause of the fatal crash is under investigation.