Stewiacke woman arrested in bomb threats incidents

STEWIACKE: A 33-year-old Stewiacke woman has been arrested for making three bomb threats towards the Tim Hortons in Stewiacke.

Colchester County RCMP made the arrest on Dec. 27 after executing a search warrant on a residence in Stewiacke. The woman was arrested at the site without incident.

She is facing three charges of Uttering threats and three mischief charges.

Andrew Joyce, Public Information Officer with N.S. RCMP, said the threats were made to the same business on November 25, December 1 and December 27.

“Each of the threats indicated that harm to the business and personnel could occur,” said Cpl. Joyce. “As a result, Colchester County District RCMP responded and other emergency services including fire and EHS were deployed to the scene.

“The business was evacuated until searches were completed by the RCMP Explosives Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services. Local traffic and businesses in the area were disrupted.”

The woman, who has not been identified, was released and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on March 20, 2019.

Cpl. Joyce said the investigation is ongoing.