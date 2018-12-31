Enfield woman remembered for “infectious smile”

ELMSDALE: The 25-year-old Enfield woman who was killed in a tragic snowmobiling crash Dec. 28 in Sutherland’s Lake is being remembered by friends as a person who always greeted others with a smile and a hug.

Kayla Hall died near the scene after being thrown from the vehicle. An adult male passenger was also thrown as a result of the crash but was not injured.

The initial investigation of the Dec. 28 crash indicates the snowmobile struck a piece of land on the lake while visibility was low due to white-out conditions. Oxford RCMP and Westchester Fire responded to the 911 call in Cumberland County.

“Kayla was one of those people who when she walked into the room you smiled because she was smiling,” said Katelyn McGinley of Milford, who now calls Pictou County home.

McGinley grew up with Kayla’s brother Channing and was in the same grade at school with Kayla. Hall had attended both Hants East Rural High in Milford and Lockview High in Fall River during her school years.

“She had an amazing personality, was super bubbly and an honest person,” said McGinley. “She had an adventurous soul who loved everyone she met.”

Coleen Lewis of Elmsdale said she was saddened to learn of her death.

“She was the type of girl you could see daily or just now and then but every time she greeted you with a smile, a hug, and always asked how you were and what’s been happening,” said Lewis, who now calls Lower Sackville home. “She was happy and she genuinely loved people and socializing.”

She said Kayla had the ability to make everyone feel like someone. It’s like it was her gift, said Lewis.

“Kayla genuinely cared and always made you feel like if no one else was interested, she was interested,” she said. “And it’s a special gift very few have. She was very special to so many.”

Sutherland’s Lake is a very popular area for snowmobile enthusiasts.

Several people commented online their memories of time with Kayla, sending their condolences to her family at this devastating time.

Police say the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

MAIN PHOTO: Kayla Hall of Enfield is being remembered by friends as a person who always greeted others with a smile and a hug. She died in a snowmobiling crash on Dec. 28 in Sutherland’s Lake. A memorial vigil was scheduled for Dec. 30 at the lake in her honour as friends remember her. (Facebook photo)