A look at local players on the ice as 2019 begins

EAST HANTS: As 2019 begins, we delved into the stats once again to see how our local players from the East Hants area are faring in the QMJHL; Junior A; Major Bantam; Major Midget; Newbridge Academy prep school teams; and in U.S. women’s hockey.

Here is a look at the players and their teams. If there are players missing, please let us know so we can follow them in the final recap in March.

Jack Taylor, F, Newbridge U18 Varsity prep school, East Hants: Taylor is fifth in team scoring with two goals and an assist in 11 games played. The product of East Hants, who wears #77 on the ice, also has two penalty minutes.

Nathan Peters, F, Newbridge U18 varsity prep, Lantz: Peters has a goal and an assist and four penalty minutes in 11 games so far this season.

Other player stats for locals with Newbridge Academy were unavailable at press time on Dec. 18.

QMJHL

Shaun Miller, F, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Enfield: Miller has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 34 games played. He also has amassed 30 penalty minutes and is a plus/minus-+14.

Miller also won a fan-voted CHL Showdown contest between his slick goal, and slick plays from players in the OHL and WHL thanks to the support of the East Hants community who tired their thumbs up to vote for him.

Liam Kidney, F, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Enfield: While only playing in half of the team’s games before the Christmas break, Kidney has managed two goals and five points in that time.

He is a plus/minus-+1 and has five penalty minutes to his name.

France Division 1

Kyle Campbell, F, Diables Rouges de Briançon (France), Lantz: Campbell has turned the red light on six times while assisting on 10 others in 14 games played as of Dec. 16.

He has also racked up 47 penalty minutes in game play so far.

MHL

Carson Lanceleve, RW, Truro Bearcats, Stewiacke: The product of Stewiacke has contributed four goals and eight assists in 25 games played for Truro before the Christmas Break. He has also sat for 37 minutes in the sin bin.

NSMMHL

Brody Fraser, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Upper Nine Mile River: Fraser sits fifth in team scoring with eight goals and 15 assists in 25 games played.

The son of Jeff and Jennifer Fraser has racked up 24 penalty minutes.

Michael Sack, D, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Indian Brook: Sack has a goal and five assists in 23 games for Cole Harbour.

Joey Merriam, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Milford: Merriam has sniped home two goals and assisted on six others in 23 games played, while sitting in the penalty box for 10 minutes.

Riley Kidney, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Enfield:The younger brother to Liam Kidney, Riley is showing why he is considered an offensive threat in his rookie season with the Wolfpack. He has 14 goals and 31 points through 25 games.

Kidney also has amassed 16 penalty minutes. He has two power-play goals and one shorthanded tally.

Brady Hunter, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Enfield: Hunter is showing his offensive flare with 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 25 games played.

The Screaming Eagle prospect is developing his offensive game quite well back with the Wolfpack, while he has been penalized for 14 penalty minutes.

He is the Wolfpack’s leading scorer through the first 25 games.

Riley MacKinnon, LW, Weeks Major Midgets, Lantz: MacKinnon has no goals to his name, but has chipped in with three assists for the last-place Weeks in 22 games played.

Zach Byard, D, Halifax McDonald’s, Enfield:Byard, a draft pick of the Memorial Cup host Halifax Mooseheads, has turned the red light on four times while being credited with 10 helpers in 21 games played for the Tim Boyce-coached Macs.

He also has managed to garner 40 penalty minutes next to his name.

NSMBHL

Lisa Mombourquette, G, Truro Bearcats, Lantz: The goalie from Lantz has been struggling in goal since a great start to the season, and now sees her won-loss record sitting at 4-7. She has a sparkling 2.84 Goals Against Average in 545 plus minutes of ice time.



She has one shutout to her record.

Ty Hunter, F, Rangers, East Hants:Hunter, brother to Brady, has found the back of the net twice, while being credited with three assists in 21 games with his hometown Rangers.

Russ DeCoste, G, Rangers, East Hants:DeCoste has managed a 6-5 won-loss record with the Rangers in 11 games as of Dec. 17, with a 2.79 Goals Against Average.

Connor Lloyd, F, Rangers, East Hants:Lloyd has scored three times and assisted on three others in 17 games played this season. He has four penalty minutes to his name.

Zach MacEwan, F, Rangers, East Hants:MacEwen has four goals and eight points in 21 games played, with eight penalty minutes as well.

Blake Pilgram-Edwards, F, Rangers, East Hants: He has scored four times and assisted on 12 others in 21 games to help propel the Rangers offensive game.

Women’s hockey

Megan Forrest, F, Brown University Bears, Enfield: The Bears are 0-4 to start the season, and Forrest has no points in those games. She has however reached her total in 24 games last year in shots on goal with three so far in the four games.