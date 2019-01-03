Community stepping up for Kennetcook mom, daughter after fire

KENNETCOOK: The community has stepped up in the hours since a mom and daughter were left homeless following a fire that gutted their home on Jan. 3.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., firefighters from Kennetcook; Noel; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; Lantz; Maitland; and Rawdon fire responded to the report of a working structure fire on Highway 354.

The fire shut down the road near Noel Road as emergency responders worked. EHS and RCMP also responded. The Red Cross also assisted.

Now, the community is stepping up.

Angela Callaghan made a post shortly after the fire on Facebook looking for clothing for the mother and daughter. The post had almost 80 shares by 11 a.m. and the comments were of people wanting to help out.

In the post Callaghan says: “Mom takes size lg/xl tops and hoodies, pants size 28 and shoes 8-81/2. Her daughter is 13 and takes size 7 shoes and a woman’s small in clothing. Also they have three dogs that needs crates and items.”

She loves how the community is reaching out already.

“I love the community we live in for being so quick to step in and help when someone is in need,” said Callaghan. “That to me is what helps keep people living rurally. The fire fighters are still actively fighting a house fire and people are already reaching out to help.”

She said the mom and daughter lost everything and need to start from the ground up.

“They are lucky they made it out with their three dogs,” said Callaghan.

Callaghan is also taking monetary donations for them if people were unable to donate items. Her email is singer-angela@hotmail.com if you wish to e-transfer.

Firefighters were still at the scene late this morning.