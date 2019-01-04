Halifax Stanfield continues to grow

United Airlines announces non-stop service to Chicago

GOFFS: United Airlines recently announced a new nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare, adding to the growing list of US destinations from Halifax Stanfield that Atlantic Canadians can benefit from in 2019 and beyond.

United’s service to Chicago is the third new destination already announced for 2019, following the recent announcements of new services to Dublin and Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled that United Airlines has added Chicago to the list of destinations served from Halifax on a nonstop basis as it demonstrates their continued confidence in our city, our province and our region,” says Bert van der Stege, Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA). “Like other new routes, this addition will increase inbound tourism, and provide business and leisure travellers with more options and more choice.”

Route Details

The once-daily flight to Chicago, beginning June 6th, will use an Embraer 175 aircraft, featuring a 12-seat First Class cabin, 16-seat Economy Plus cabin and a 48-seat Economy cabin.

The flight will depart ORD at 5:50 p.m. and arrive YHZ at 10:52 p.m. and depart YHZ at 7:14 a.m. and arrive ORD at 8:40 a.m.

As one of the largest hubs in the country, Chicago offers excellent connectivity to destinations in the Midwest, West, Central and Southern United States.

The resumption of nonstop service to Chicago has long been among the most desired routes, in particular for our business community.

Adding Chicago to its list of destinations from Halifax Stanfield builds on United Airlines’ 20 years of service to and from our region.

United also serves the New York area through Newark, offering three daily flights this current winter season, up one from last year.

Passengers flying to Chicago will benefit from Halifax Stanfield’s U.S. Preclearance Facility, which enables U.S. bound passengers to go through U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Halifax before they depart for their flight, instead of upon arrival at their destination city. This means that they arrive in the United States as domestic passengers; they don’t have to wait in line to clear customs in the U.S., allowing for more convenient travel planning and easier connections, and encouraging travel between the Atlantic Region and large markets in the United States.