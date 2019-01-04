VIDEO: Lantz man wins Ultimate Garage Giveaway contest

Patrick Healey

Lantz resident Brandon Ashley speaks about learning he won NAPA’s Ultimate Garage Giveaway contest. He picked up his winnings on Jan. 3 in Elmsdale.

Watch for our full story online next week.

 

MAIN PHOTO: The winner is … Brandon Ashley. The Lantz man officially received his Ultimate Garage contest winnings from NAPA Elmsdale on Jan. 3. The contest was held at Maritime-wide NAPA stores, with the draw having taken place at NAPA headquarters in Moncton. Keith and Vicki Sullivan along with NAPA officials stand next to Ashley. (Healey photo)

