HALIFAX STANFIELD: A mechanical issue on board a WestJet flight en route to St. John’s, NL forced it to divert to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (HSIA) in Enfield on Jan. 3.

The plane, carrying 82 people, landed without a problem just before 10 a.m. It was a Q400 turboprop plane.

Firefighters from HSIA Airport Fire and HRM Fire Station 45 Fall River and Station 47 Goffs were on standby, however their services were not required.

No one was injured in the incident