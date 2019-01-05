Liberals ignore questions about Alton Gas Storage Project: NDP

STEWIACKE: The NDP are calling for answers to questions around the Alton Gas storage project near Stewiacke, following letters to the Minister about concerns that the current plan may not be compliant with federal regulations.

The NDP has not heard back from the Minister or the Department in over a month.

“This is a major issue and people want to know that their concerns are being heard,” said NDP Environment spokesperson Lenore Zann. “When will the Minister be able to answer these important questions?”

Alton Gas has said it hoped to start releasing brine into the Shubenacadie River this year.

“Projects like this are why we need an Environmental Bill of Rights in Nova Scotia,” said NDP Leader Gary Burrill. “Communities have a right to be thoroughly consulted and informed, and this has been a shortcoming from the beginning with Alton Gas.”

Water protectors Dale Andrew Poulette and Rachel Greenland-Smith wrote a letter about the same issue in October and have not received a substantive response either.