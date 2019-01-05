Winner of Ultimate Garage contest left “speechless”

Brandon Ashley of Lantz picked up his winnings on Jan. 3 from NAPA in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: It was like Christmas morning on Jan. 3 for Brandon Ashley of Lantz.

Ashley was recently drawn as the winner of the chain’s Ultimate Garage Contest. He received his $25,000 worth of garage goodies winnings from NAPA officials and Elmsdale NAPA owners Keith and Vicki Sullivan during a presentation at the store on the morning of Jan. 3.

Dan McKim, Regional Vice President of NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic; Phil Masse, General Sales Manager – NAPA Atlantic; and Norman Colborne – Sales Manager for Associates – NAPA Atlantic were on hand for the presentation.

Ashley was still in shock at his name being selected from all the entries made from NAPA stores across the Maritimes.

“I guess I won’t have to buy any tools for awhile,” he said. “I’m speechless to be honest.”

He said he thought he was being pranked when he received the phone call that he was the winner.

“I almost dropped my son (as I was holding him),” said Ashley. “I didn’t believe Dan who had called me first. I thought it was a joke, but turns out it was real.”

The NAPA Auto Parts, Ultimate Garage Giveaway contest ran from Sept. 1 to Dec. 14 and was open to all walk-in NAPA retail customers in Atlantic Canada. Those who purchased a minimum of $50 during their visit were invited to fill out a ballot to be entered into the draw.

Where is he going to story all the tools?

“I think my dad will be in his glory; it’s all going into his garage,” he said.

Ashley summed it up best.

“Merry Christmas to me,” he said with a hearty chuckle.

MAIN PHOTO: Brandon Ashley of Lantz holds infant son Damian LeBlanc-Ashley as he stands next to some of the winnings as part of the Ultimate Garage contest held Maritime-wide at NAPA stores. He was the lucky winner and picked up the goods on Jan. 3 in a presentation. Ashley rented a UHAUL to load the goodies and take them home. (Healey photo)