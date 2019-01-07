From the Firehouse – December 2018 calls

Medical assists top call numbers for most departments last year

KENNETCOOK: Here’s a look at the December 2018 calls for volunteer fire departments in Lantz; Enfield; Mount Uniacke; Elmsdale; Shubenacadie; Stewiacke; Maitland; Rawdon; Nine Mile River; Noel; and Kennetcook.

For many of them, the top call for what seemed to be a very busy year was medical assists.

Kennetcook fire responded to five calls in the month, with the leading call being two medical assists and two chimney fires. They also had one structure fire.

For the year, they had 72 calls, led by 32 medicals; 18 mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; eight motor vehicle collisions; four fire alarm activations; two grass fires; one ATV accident; one power line fire; and one structure fire.

For Elmsdale Fire, they were paged out 27 times in December, with medical assists leading that tally at 12. They also had seven motor vehicle collisions; six fires; one gas detector; and one alarm call. In 2018, Elmsdale firefighters had 137 medical assists.

Lantz Fire heard the “sound of their people” 21 times in December. The most was for mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also responded for seven medical assists; one false alarm; and one motor vehicle collision.

In 2018, the firefighters went out the door 249 times in 365 days.

Stewiacke Fire responded to 31 calls in the month, with 15 of them being medical assists. They were also paged to eight mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; two standby calls; two motor vehicle collisions; one fire investigation; one public assist; one unknown fire; and one fire alarm investigation.

In 2018, Stewiacke firefighters went on 302 calls, 164 of them being medical assists.

For Nine Mile River fire, they responded to 12 calls last month, led by five mutual aid requests. They also had three medical assists; two motor vehicle collisions; one woods fire; and one chimney fire.

For last year, they had 62 medical assists and 56 mutual aid requests topping their yearly calls.

Enfield Fire sounded their sirens 34 times in the 31 days of December, led by 18 medical assists. They also were paged out for eight mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; five motor vehicle collisions; one vehicle fire; one alarm activation; and one structure fire.

For the year, they had 345 calls led by medical assists.

For Noel fire, they responded to four calls. They were one medical assist; one chimney fire; one mutual aid chimney fire; and one mutual aid structure fire.

The structure fire call was the first one that Noel used the aerial truck they purchased from Enfield Fire earlier in 2018.

Rawdon fire responded to nine calls last month bringing their year-to-date call total to 107. In December, they had six medical assists and three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Uniacke Fire were paged out 21 times last month, led by 13 medical assists; five motor vehicle collisions; one alarm activation; one chimney fire; and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

In total for 2018, Uniacke responded to 210 calls, with 122 being medicals. The final tally is a decrease from 222 calls in 2017.

Firefighters with Shubenacadie Fire responded in earnest to 21 calls during the month of December, led by seven motor vehicle collisions. They also had five medical assists; four false alarm activations; two standby calls; and one vehicle fire. Ten of the calls were mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department.

For the year 2018, Shubie Fire had a busy year with 185 calls—68 of them being mutual aid requests.

Unlike most other departments, motor vehicle collisions were the top calls for Shubie at 65. Medical assists followed further back at just 31.

Maitland fire had three calls in December, with two being medical assists and one a downed power line.

MAIN PHOTO: Firefighters look on as water is sprayed out of Enfieldf Aerial on a trailer from a transport truck that was full of styrofoam insulation and caught fire, closing Hwy 102. (Catherine Rose Photography)