Indian Brook man charged after evading police checkpoint

AMHERST: A 27-year-old man from Indian Brook is facing several charges after evading a police checkpoint on Highway 104, Exit 3 ramp in Amherst.

Police say that on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m., N.S. RCMP Northwest Traffic Services in Amherst were conducting a checkpoint on Hwy. 104 on Exit 3 ramp.

“A vehicle took the off ramp from the highway, and just before it arrived at the check point, performed a U-turn and got back on the highway,” police say in a release.

RCMP officers located and stopped the vehicle, and after preliminary investigation, determined that the driver was currently in violation of his court-ordered house arrest and was also driving while prohibited. When police demanded a sample of his breath for alcohol screening, the driver failed to comply with the demand.

The man was the driver of the vehicle and was remanded into custody and faces numerous charges. Those include: Driving While Prohibited (Criminal Code); Fail to Comply with Roadside Screening Device Demand (Criminal Code); Driving Motor Vehicle Without Insurance (Motor Vehicle Act); and Displaying Licence Plate Issued for Another Vehicle

He was scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Jan. 7.

An 18-year-old Truro man was a passenger in the vehicle. He was charged with Possession of Cannabis by a Person Under 19 Years of Age (Cannabis Control Act) and Illegal Possession of Liquor (Liquor Control Act).

He was released and is scheduled to appear on March 8 in Amherst Provincial Court

The investigation is ongoing.