Toy Drive for Shumilacke a success

EAST HANTS: A group of grade nine boys were asked to come up with a way to help their community for a civics project.

All of the boys are hockey players. They decided to split the cost of ice rental and invite their team mates and friends out for a friendly three-on-three competition.

To participate they asked everyone bring a new unwrapped toy that they will donate to the Shumilacke food bank.

The idea grew and the HERH girls hockey team joined in and participated. Both ice surfaces at the East Hants Sportsplex—Ice Pad B and the Keith Miller Arena—were used for the tournament on December 19.

It was a resounding success with more than 100 toys collected for the Shumilacke Food Bank.

Well done to all involved.