Toy Drive for Shumilacke a success

Featured Online First
Patrick Healey

EAST HANTS: A group of grade nine boys were asked to come up with a way to help their community for a civics project.

All of the boys are hockey players. They decided to split the cost of ice rental and invite their team mates and friends out for a friendly three-on-three competition.

(Submitted photo)

To participate they asked everyone bring a new unwrapped toy that they will donate to the Shumilacke food bank.

The idea grew and the HERH girls hockey team joined in and participated. Both ice surfaces at the East Hants Sportsplex—Ice Pad B and the Keith Miller Arena—were used for the tournament on December 19.

It was a resounding success with more than 100 toys collected for the Shumilacke Food Bank.

Well done to all involved.

(Submitted photo)

Related Posts

Citizens praised for rescuing man

Patrick Healey

Lantz Interchange PIM set for Oct. 16

Patrick Healey

A look at local players on the ice as 2019 begins

Patrick Healey