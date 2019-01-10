East Hants RCMP and Rawdon Fire Department investigates traffic collision involving oil truck

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, (January 9) a fuel deliver truck slid into the ditch on Meek Road in Center Rawdon. RCMP, Fire, and EHS personnel attended the scene, the driver was outside the vehicle, the truck was on its side and some of the load was leaking from the truck. The driver of the fuel truck was transported to hospital for examination. The collision was related to weather and road conditions at the time. No other vehicles were involved.

Rawdon Fire Department and Hazmat remain at the scene assisting with cleaning up the spill. South Rawdon Road near Meek Road in Center Rawdon wasclosed in both directions and was expected to re-open by 6 a.m.