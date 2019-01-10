RYAN, Larry Eugene, age 75 – of Lantz, passed away peacefully Friday, January 4, 2019 in the Aberdeen

Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Halifax, he was son of the late Charles and Ivy (MacDonald) Ryan. Larry was a heavy-duty diesel mechanic and worked for several companies over his career, the last two being Nova

Automotive and Liftow. After “retirement” he kept busy working from his home garage. He enjoyed watching tv, especially any form of auto racing. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was affectionately known as “Grank” or “Grankie”. He will be sadly missed by children, Bernadette Ryan (James Dean), Dutch Settlement; Kirk (Amanda) Ryan, Upper Nine Mile River; Dana Ryan, Lantz; grandchildren Drew, Cash and Kirk Ryan, all of Upper Nine Mile River; sister Shelley Ryan (Paul), Sackville; brothers Garnet (Linda) Ryan, Windsor; Chris (Beth) Ryan,

London, ON; Stephen Ryan, Cheverie; brother in-law Joe Brown, Windsor; mother in-law Blanche Myers, brothers in-law Kirk (Carolyn) Myers, Keith (Shirley) Myers and sister in-law Jane (Barry) Isenor, all of Lantz; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Helen, sister Bonnie Brown; brothers Dale and Parker Ryan. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A graveside service will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Milford in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes

Association, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Larry may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com