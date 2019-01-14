LEBLANC, Mary Ann age 75, of Enfield, formerly of New Glasgow and Oxford, passed away January 13, 2019, in Serenity Lodge, Enfield. Born in Halifax, she was a daughter of the late James and Jean (Boutilier) Brooks.

Mary Ann is survived by brother, Harry Brooks; sisters, Sheila Cameron-Kitchen (Bruce); Carol Gray; Jane Ann (Roy) Boudreau; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by husband, Gary LeBlanc; sisters, Marie Marshall; Barbara Watters and brother, Bob MacDonald.

Funeral service 1pm, Friday, January 18, 2019 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Reception following service. Interment in Castle Hill Cemetery, Thorburn.

Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to Serenity Lodge.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Mary Ann may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com