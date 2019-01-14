Man and woman from South Rawdon face MDMA importation charges

SOUTH RAWDON: A man and a woman face charges of Importation of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance after approximately 1 kg of suspected MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) destined for Nova Scotia was intercepted by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Montreal.

At the Montreal Mail Processing Center, CBSA officers intercepted a package from Germany containing MDMA which was destined for South Rawdon, Nova Scotia. CBSA notified the Nova Scotia RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Section, who began an investigation.

On Jan. 3, CBSA and Nova Scotia RCMP FSOC arrested a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from South Rawdon without incident, seized the package of drugs and searched the home. During the search, additional drugs, suspected to be MDMA and cocaine, were seized as well as drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, cash and an unsafely stored firearm with ammunition.

“Those who import drugs are trying to profit at the expense of the health and safety of Nova Scotians,” says S/Sgt. Monica Jodrey, Acting Federal Policing Officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP. “By working with CBSA to prevent these drugs from getting to our streets, we are helping to protect our communities from the many dangers of illicit substance use.”

“The CBSA places a high priority on the detection and interdiction of illicit drugs to keep these out of our communities. Our officers use an approach based on risk assessment, intelligence and advanced technologies to target illegal shipments. They also work closely with their national and international partners to prevent the trade of illegal drugs through international borders,” said Annie Beauséjour, Acting Regional Director General for the CBSA, Quebec Region.

The man and the woman who face several drug related charges were released on a Promise to Appear with an Undertaking and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.