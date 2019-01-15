Tigers boys, girls compete at Dompierre tournament

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High boys and girls hoops teams were busy on Jan. 11-12 as they took part in the 10th annual Bill Dompierre Memorial tournament, hosted by Lockview High in Fall River.

The boys came home in fifth place, losing their opener to the host Lockview Dragons, coached by Brett Fulmore, 90-76, and then facing Sydney Academy, who is always tough, in the night game.

PHOTOS: Pat Healey’s photo gallery from HERH’s first games

Sydney Academy, the eventual silver medalists, dropped the Tigers 98-73.

HERH faced Shelburne in the fifth place game on Jan. 12, finishing with a nice six point victory 75-69.

Meanwhile, the girls team got off to a rocky start with a loss to CEC Cougars 76-52, before losing to eventual tournament champion C.P. Allen on Jan. 12 by nine points, 61-52.

VIDEO: HERH vs CEC in game action

That left them with an 0-2 record, and set for the girls fifth place game against Memorial. They fell in that game 82-80 in overtime, to end the Kidney Cancer Canada tournament win-less.

Jeff MacDonald and Julia Trainor were the Tigers selected to their respective all star teams.

VIDEO: HERH boys hold off Lockview High in game action