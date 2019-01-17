Suspect arrested quickly following Stewiacke armed robbery

STEWIACKE: RCMP quickly apprehended a suspect responsible for an armed robbery at a service station in Stewiacke at noon time Jan. 17.

In a release, RCMP say that officers with Colchester District RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at a service station at Exit 11 on Hwy 102, near Stewiacke.

“A man entered the business, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash,” said the release. “When the clerk refused to comply, the suspect left the building and fled the area in a vehicle.”

Police were provided with a description of the vehicle, and Colchester District RCMP was assisted by RCMP Traffic Services, and Millbrook and Indian Brook RCMP Detachments assisted by searching the area for the suspect vehicle. No one was hurt.

The suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later, and police stopped it on Hwy. 104 near Debert.

The male suspect, a 30-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., was arrested without incident and taken into custody. He is facing charges of Robbery While in Possession of a Weapon; Wearing a Mask while Committing an Offence; and Possession of a Restricted Weapon.

He is being held in custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on January 18.