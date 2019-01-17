Tide Fest breaks Guinness World Record

LANTZ: Known for the highest tides in the World, East Hants can now lay claim to the World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament after the Guinness Book of World Records officially verified an a record attempt by the Come Home East Hants Association earlier this week.

The record breaking washer toss tournament, which was held during Tide Fest, a summer festival/homecoming at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, N.S., was one of the highlights of the event’s inaugural year in 2017.

A total of 608 people, in teams of two, took their places in the indoor fieldhouse at the East Hants Sportsplex to compete for a $2,000 cash prize and the world record distinction.

“We’re thrilled to finally know that our attempt has been verified by the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Eric White, the Past-President of the Hants North Baseball Association, the organization who helped facilitate the tournament in conjunction with the Come Home East Hants Association. “Washer toss is a popular game in our area, so attempting to break the world record was a fun way to bring the community together.”

The previous record for the largest washer toss tournament was set in 2014 in Wise County, Texas, with 486 participants (243 teams).

Earning the world title was no small feat. To complete the application, the Come Home East Hants Association had to submit a cover letter, division information, schedules, statements from witnesses, videos and hundreds of photos (one of every team of two).

“They say it takes a village,” said Kody Blois, president of the Come Home East Hants Association. “We’re fortunate to have an amazing community that rallied around the concept, and it truly brought our community together for a common goal”. Several members of the community offered legal and other services to help ensure the application package submitted to Guinness met their standards. “Special thanks need to go to the Hants North Baseball Association, to Cory Jean and Darren Brant for helping with logistics, and to Patrick O’Neil of Burchell MacDougall who spent countless hours on the application.” Said Blois.

“We couldn’t have broken the record without the support from the community, so we hope they feel a sense of pride and accomplishment from this too,” said Blois.

Tide Fest, East Hants’ homecoming weekend will return to the East Hants Sportsplex for its third year July 12-14, 2019. To learn more about Tide Fest, visit tidefest.ca.