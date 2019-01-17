Tiffany Chase assuming new role with HIAA

GOFFS: Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has appointed Tiffany Chase as Director, Public Affairs & Marketing.

Tiffany will work with Theresa Rath Spicer, the outgoing Director, until Theresa departs HIAA at the end of the month. Theresa has chosen to pursue teaching and freelancing opportunities.

Tiffany has more than 18 years of experience in communications and public relations, most recently as Manager, Communications with Nova Scotia Power. Tiffany has a Bachelor of Public Relations and a Certificate of Marketing, both from Mount Saint Vincent University.

“We’re very sorry to see Theresa go. She has made a significant contribution to HIAA, setting us on a strategic path to effective communications with our many stakeholders. We wish her much success in the next chapter of her career,” says Bert van der Stege, Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re delighted to welcome Tiffany to her new role. She brings a wealth of experience to the table, and we look forward to her contributions to HIAA.”