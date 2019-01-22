HERH girls named to BNS teams

MILFORD: Three Hants East Rural High (HERH) School Tigers girls basketball team players have been named to two 2019 provincial summer teams for Basketball Nova Scotia (BNS).
Named to the Under-16 girls team is Cheyenne Toms of Enfield. Her recent club team was the N.S. Mercury.
Meanwhile, selected to the Under-17 girls basketball teams were Elmsdale’s Sarah Delorey, who has been a familiar face to the provincial program having played with the U-15 squad; and Taya Van Wychen of Enfield. Van Wychen had played recently with the Under-16 team.
Also, Hants North Rural High’s Keith Andrews is a coach on the BNS U-14 girls team White.
MAIN PHOTO: Taya Van Wychen seen in action at the Bill Dompierre tournament in Fall River. (Healey file photo)