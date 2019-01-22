Katie Cox grabs gold at TKD nationals

WELLINGTON: An Enfield taekwondo athlete will be joining her sister at the Pan Am Taekwondo championships this summer after being one of five gold medalists for Inner Strength Taekwondo at nationals, held recently in Quebec.

Katie Cox, who’s sister Kylie had previously qualified for the Pan Ams to be held in Florida or Columbia in June, took home one of three gold medals in the Cadet girls division. Also earning gold and a trip to the Pan Ams were Emma Bennett and Jaidyn Bartlett.

Other medalists were in the youth division including: Brett Skinner (gold); Ronin Sinclair (gold); and Nicholas Skinner (silver).

“We will be planning a number of fundraising events moving forward to assist Inner Strength athletes competing Nationally and Internationally this coming year,” said Inner Strength TKD in a release announcing their accomplishments at nationals.