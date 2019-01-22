Knights give Jr C Pens scare, but hosts prevail

LANTZ: Looking at the Sackville Knights bench before their Jan. 19 game against the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins, one could have been forgiven if they thought it would be an easy win for the Penguins.

It was anything but, and the 9-5 final score wasn’t indicative of how close the Knights, who had just seven skaters and a goalie, kept the game against the Pens, who had a full roster.

After two periods, East Hants barely had a 5-4 lead, despite leading in shots on goal 36-13 heading to the third period.

Sackville goalie Ashton Speight was the reason his team was still in the game as he came up big and was the first, second and third star if stars of the games were handed out. Daniel Nickerson, who appeared to not come off the ice, led the Knights with two goals and an assist. One of the goals saw him go end to end and score just before the first period ended.

David McGrath notched a hat trick to lead the Penguins offence. Hunter Christmas; Adam Ferguson; Brandon Cuvelier; Dustin Culberson; Ty Lawson; and Cam Cluett each had single markers for the winners.

Christmas and Rory Gillis each had three assists, while Ferguson; Hudson Joudrey; and Ryan Stevenson had two helpers apiece. Cuvelier, Mitch Urquhart, Josh Isenor, Kyle Totten, and Andrew Antonio all were also credited with one assist each.

In the end, the Pens managed 61 shots on goal on Speight, while the Knights had 23 on East Hants goalie Braeden Evans.

The game marked the home debut of newly signed Penguin John Tetreault, who while not getting on the scoresheet was a big body presence by the Sackville net.

East Hants lost on Jan. 18 in Springhill to Cumberland County 5-2.