“Stubborn” barn fire gives firefighters challenge

PHOTOS: Our photo gallery from the fire call

MILFORD: Steel siding and roofing on a barn in Milford gave fire crews a challenge in battling the blaze on Monday afternoon, Jan. 21; however seven chickens were rescued.

At 12:59 p.m., firefighters from Milford, Shubenacadie, Lantz, Elmsdale, Nine Mile River, Enfield , and Station 40 Dutch Settlement were paged for a working structure fire at a property on Valley View Road, a dirt road.

Shubenacadie Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey, who was Incident Command, said there was about 25 firefighters on scene at the call, which was on a dead-end street off Hunter Road.

“The first truck on scene arrived to a fully involved barn fire with heavy smoke and flames burning through the roof,” said Jodrey.

He said firefighters went to a defensive attack because of the fire conditions of the building.

Jodrey said weather was not an issue, but manpower at the start of the call due it being during the daytime was until mutual aid departments began arriving.

Seven chickens that were in the basement of the barn were reported as doing fine upon the completion of the call, said Jodrey.

He said the fire was one that was stubborn.

“The barn was an older barn built with real timber and had been covered with steel siding and roofing which caused several issues with fire suppression tactics,” he said.

“It was a stubborn fire.”

Jodrey said the last trucks to leave the scene did so at 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.