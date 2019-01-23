‘Hot’ yoga fundraiser for Camp Courage

ELMSDALE: Have you ever wanted to try on real firefighter gear? Well here’s your chance, while also doing something that relaxes you.

On Feb. 1 as a fundraiser for Camp Courage a fun ‘hot’ yoga session will be held where participants get to try out yoga while wearing real firefighter gear.

All proceeds from the event, which will run from 7:10-8:10 p.m. at Strides in Elmsdale, will go towards Camp Courage.

Camp Courage introduces young females to the emergency services, while developing their confidence, leadership skills and problem solving abilities.

To reserve a spot, email $20 to organizer Emily Robinson at emilyrobinsonyoga@gmail.com. Space is limited.

Robinson said donations are accepted for Camp Courage if you don’t wish to participate in the event. Tax receipts are available.