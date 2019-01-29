Classified, Hillsburn, Makayla Lynn, Elijah Will earn ECMA award nods

ELMSDALE: Four artists from the East Hants and Musquodoboit areas have heard their names called as nominees for the 2019 East Coast Music Awards, scheduled for Charlottetown, PEI in May.

Enfield hip hop artist Classified and Hillsburn, from Middle Musquodoboit area, heard their names called multiple times, while Elmsdale’s Elijah Will and Makayla Lynn of Belnan each garnered one nomination apiece.

Hillsburn, who is on tour in western Canada currently, earned nominations for Group Recording of the Year for The Wilder Beyond; Fans Choice Video of the Year; Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year; and Video of the Year.

Makayla Lynn of Belnan, who recently made the move to Nashville, was nominated for the Fans Choice Video of The Year for “Joyride”. It was directed by Scott Simpson.

Classified, for “Powerless” directed by Andrew Hines, and “Strange Clouds” from Hillsburn—and directed by Paul Aarntzen—are also nominated in the Fans Choice Video category.

Elijah Will was nominated in the R&B Recording of the Year for his hit 3AM.

Classified also earned accolades for Album of the Year for Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change; Solo Recording of the Year; Songwriter of the Year; Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year; and Video of the Year for “Powerless.”

New Brunswick’s Jeremy Dutcher, who was raised partially on the Tobique First Nation, picked up five nods. Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize last September for his album “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa,” which is performed in the Wolastoq language.

The awards will be handed out in Charlottetown from May 1 to 5.

MAIN PHOTO: Classified has seven ECMA nominations. (Classified FB photo)