East Hants images showcased on windows of Enfield RCMP

ENFIELD: If you’ve driven past or visited the Enfield RCMP detachment over the past few months you may have noticed there’s something new and East Hants-like on their windows by their entryway.

The detachment wanted to showcase some important pieces of the East Hants area so instead of going with generic RCMP photos on their window wrap, they decided to get something that appealed to the areas they cover. That included the East Hants water tower; Burntcoat Head Park; the East Hants Sportsplex; and the very iconic willow tree off Hwy 102 in Shubenacadie.

Sgt. Brigdit Leger explained that the window wrap was put in place in late September 2018. The photos were taken during the summer of 2018.

“We wanted some photos that were relevant to the area and policing in our own community,” said Sgt. Leger on Jan. 28. “In the Spring we did a photo shoot with our RCMP communications folks in a number of areas that were relevant to East Hants.

“If you looked at the photos you knew you were in East Hants.”

She said the force had seen a number of window wrappers at other businesses and wanted something that showcased policing as part of the East Hants community.

Sgt. Leger said what the police members see everyday when they go out into the community are those iconic locations across the municipality.

“It shows our commitment to the community and that were part of the community,” she said.

The feedback has been very positive from community members coming in to the detachment.

“It’s been very well received,” said Sgt. Leger. “People are very surprised when they walk in and see them because they’re not common at a lot of detachments in N.S.”