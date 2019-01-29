Jr. Pens in stretch drive to playoffs

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins scored five of eight points during a four game in six day span, including three back-to-back-to-back contests during a road trip through Cape Breton.

East Hants started the busy week off with a 15-0 shellacking to the Brookfield Elks, where they scored six goals in the first and third periods en route to the win over the Elks, who had just 14 players.

Leading the Pens attack was Chris Lanthier with four goals, while Quinn MacDonald and Adam Peruzza each notched a hat trick apiece. Scoring single markers were Dylan Evans; Kyle Randall; Derek Boudreault; Parker Boland; and Kris Jansen.

Assists went to David Martino with five; Evan Petitipas; Michael Naugle; Lanthier; MacDonald; Boudreualt all had two helpers apiece. Single helpers were credited to Adam Peruzza; Boland; Jansen; Duncan Smith; and Dan Davidson.

The only Pens to not find the scoresheet in the game were Max Turner; Gavin McCready; and Sam Shaw.

Austin Shields secured the shutout with a 19 save performance.

In Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 25, the Pens fell in the shootout 4-3 to the Strait Pirates.

Derek Boudreault; Kyle Randall and Quinn MacDonald, with the game tying goal with 28 seconds left, were the East Hants marksmen.

Ryan Huestis was tagged with the loss in the shootout stopping 34 of 37 pucks he faced.

Against the Glace Bay Miners on Jan. 26 in Membertou, the Pens suffered a 5-3 setback. The team trailed 2-0 before rallying to have it 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Quinn MacDonald scored twice while Evan McHenry had a goal in the loss.

Ryan Huestis turned aside 33 shots in the loss.

In the final game of the trip, the Pens soared over the Eskasoni Eagles 7-3 behind a 25 save outing from Austin Shields.

Matt Peruzza scored four times, while Michael Naugle and Derek Boudreault each turned the red light on once. Quinn MacDonald had three assists.

East Hants is one point back of Strait for the overall league lead, and is set to play at home again this Friday, Feb. 8 when they host Brookfield in their second to last home game of the year. Game time is 7:30 p.m. They were to play Cole Harbour on Feb. 1 and Sackville on Feb. 4.