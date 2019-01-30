Carter named Business Leader of the Year

GOFFS: Joyce Carter, President & CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA), has been named the 2019 winner in the Business Leader of the Year category at the Halifax Business Awards, an event put on by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

“As President and CEO, I’m humbled to accept this award,” says Joyce Carter. “I wouldn’t have received this award if it wasn’t for the exceptional team at Halifax Stanfield. That includes our Board of Directors, Senior Leadership Team, our employees at the Airport Authority, our volunteers, our airlines, our tenants and our partners. I’m continuously inspired by our airport community.

“The support we receive from the region for the growth, development and success of our airport is palpable, and for that I’m grateful.”

Carter joined HIAA in 1999, and since then she has been integral in HIAA’s growth and development, becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2006, Chief Strategy Officer in 2008, and President & CEO in 2014.

She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary’s University and is a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia. In 2012, she was awarded the prestigious designation of Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA). She obtained the Institute

of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designation in 2015, and was named one of Atlantic Canada’s Top 50 CEO’s by Atlantic Business Magazine in 2017 and 2018.

Carter is a board member of the Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board and ACI-North America Board of Directors, is Vice Chair of the Canadian Airports Council, and currently serves as Board Member and past President of the Board of Directors for the Atlantic Canada Airports Association. She also proudly serves as a member of Dalhousie University’s Board of Governors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and HIAA’s employees, I sincerely congratulate Joyce on receiving the 2019 Business Leader of the Year at the Halifax Business Awards. She has been integral in HIAA’s growth and development, which, in turn, has greatly impacted the prosperity of our region,” says Marie Mullally, Chair of HIAA’s Board of Directors. “We are proud to have Joyce as HIAA’s leader, particularly given her commitment to the enhancement of the organization and entire airport community.”