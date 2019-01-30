Enfield Grade 3 students creations come to life

Grade 3s at Enfield District create donuts as part of in-school activity

ENFIELD: Grade 3 students in Tammy Hall’s class at Enfield District School saw their creations come alive during an in-class activity last week.

The mock scenario came about after the local bakery was looking for a new donut to sell, and the Grade 3 students in Hall’s class were asked to participate.

“Their design had to accompany a piece of writing to convince the baker that their design was the best,” said Hall.

Hall

She said she approached BoxMill Bakery & Cafe in Enfield to see if they could make the activity come to life. They were more than willing to help.

“They even stated that they will actually make the winning donut,” she said.

Ryslin Turner’s donut was the winner. Her donut design was one that included a Unicorn,. “something everybody should love.”

“They’re very colourful,” said Ryslin of unicorns. “I just wanted people to like it.”

The Unicorn donut is made of fruits, icing and what most donuts are made of, she said.

She thought it was “amazing” that she was the winner. She loved that BoxMill made her donut creation become real.

“I never won or finished second or third place in anything before so it means a lot to me to have won,” said Ryslin.

Ryslin couldn’t believe she won.

“I freaked out,” she said recalling her reaction. “and I was very happy.”

Camden Chisholm came home with second place. He originally was going to do a Fortnite donut, but decided against it as most of his peers in the class were doing donuts with a Fortnite theme.

“I decided to do a hunter donut because of my uncles, they’re hunters,” said Camden. “It’s great that I came second.

“The donuts were very yummy.”

Nora Thompson loves Oreos so it seemed natural to make an oreo donut. Her creation was third place.

“I love Oreos so I thought I would that in my donut, and I like sprinkles so I did that too,” said Thompson. Oreo’s are favourite cookies and I like cookies so that’s why I wanted my donut to be Oreos.”

She was ecstatic with her third place finish.

Hall praised BoxMill for stepped up to make the donut creations become a reality.

“​I love the community support this business is offering,” said Hall.

MAIN PHOTO: The top three from the Design A Donut contest that the Grade 3 students in Tammy Hall’s class at Enfield District School did. The mock scenario came about after the local bakery was looking for a new donut to sell, and it was the students job to create that donut. So the three were selected by BoxMill Bakery & Cafe staff who judged the entries. (Healey photo)