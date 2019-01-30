HUSTINS, George Edward Howard of Enfield. It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of George on Sunday morning, January 27, 2019, at home. Born January 23, 1936 in Bedford, he was the son of the late Charles Hustins and Grace Wilkinson (nee Blakeney)

He was in the Airforce from 1954 – 1957 and 1960-1965. He was retired from Elmsdale Landscaping. George was a lifetime member of the Elmsdale Fire Department. He was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133, Enfield.

He is survived by his wife, Ella “Tory” Hustins (nee Langille); his daughter, Debbie Duffy (Dan); his sons, Mark (Anne nee Milrose) and Darren; brother, Carl (Rose Marie); step brother Eugene (June) Wilkinson. He loved spending his time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by brother, Gilbert.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home.

A celebration of George’s life will be held 11am -1pm on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Elmsdale Fire Hall, 720 Highway 2, Elmsdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of George may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com