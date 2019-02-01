Mount Uniacke man charged in stabbing of RCMP officer

Patrick Healey

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 39-year-old man from Mount Uniacke has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a Halifax District RCMP officer at Cobequid Community Health Centre.

In a release, Cpl. Lisa Croteau, Public Information Officer for Halifax District, said that police responded to a report of a man who attended the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville stating he was a harm to himself and others and then left the building.

“RCMP officers located him a short time later in his vehicle in a nearby parking lot,” said Cpl. Croteau. “When approached by police, the man got out of his vehicle and stabbed one of the officers in the upper leg.”

Cpl. Croteau said a second officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) and arrested the man who was then taken to hospital. The injured officer was treated at hospital for non life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Kris Michael Buttar, 39, from Mount Uniacke, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Buttar has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on February 28, 2019 in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

 

