Winter’s grasp continues predicts Shubenacadie Sam

Patrick Healey

SHUBENACADIE: The prognosticator and famous Nova Scotia Groundhog Shubenacadie Sam made his prediction on Feb. 2.

Before a throng of kids at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park–and after some enticing to come out of his warm burrow pen to the -12 degrees outside–Sam came out and quickly wanted to go back in to his pen.

That signified that he saw his shadow.

Shubenacadie Sam checks out the crowd on hand in the cold to hear his prediction. (Healey photo)

The prediction tells Maritimers to keep the winter clothes at the ready as Spring isn’t coming anytime soon.

Sam didn’t go far from his pen only stopping to see kids with signs nearby before heading back to the entryway to his burrow.

Lands and Forest Minister Iain Rankin and East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict spoke before Sam came out.

There were plenty of activities going on inside from facepainting, crafts, and seeing information about the Wildlife Park. It was also World Wetlands Day.

Shubenacadie Sam’s biggest fans show their star the signs they made just for him. They were given to his caretaker after his prediction. (Healey photo)

