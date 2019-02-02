Winter’s grasp continues predicts Shubenacadie Sam

SHUBENACADIE: The prognosticator and famous Nova Scotia Groundhog Shubenacadie Sam made his prediction on Feb. 2.

Before a throng of kids at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park–and after some enticing to come out of his warm burrow pen to the -12 degrees outside–Sam came out and quickly wanted to go back in to his pen.

That signified that he saw his shadow.

The prediction tells Maritimers to keep the winter clothes at the ready as Spring isn’t coming anytime soon.

Sam didn’t go far from his pen only stopping to see kids with signs nearby before heading back to the entryway to his burrow.

Lands and Forest Minister Iain Rankin and East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict spoke before Sam came out.

There were plenty of activities going on inside from facepainting, crafts, and seeing information about the Wildlife Park. It was also World Wetlands Day.

Watch for more coverage in a future Weekly Press and our Photo Gallery online.