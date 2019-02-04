Enfield RCMP officer narrowly avoids being hit by fleeing suspect

Meaghers Grant man, 22, faces slew of charges following incident

ELMSDALE: A 22-year-old man from Meaghers Grant faces a slew of charges after fleeing police following a stop for a traffic infraction on Highway 2 in Elmsdale on Feb. 2.

In a release, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Enfield RCMP officers stopped a vehicle with two male occupants inside at about 8:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

“As the police officer was nearing the driver’s window to speak to him, the car quickly sped off, and the police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit,” said Cpl. Clarke. “The suspect vehicle nearly struck two other vehicles as it sped away.”

A description of the vehicle was given to other RCMP cars in the area, and the vehicle was located about 20 minutes later, near apartment buildings on Hwy. 277 in Lantz.

“One of the two occupants of the vehicle had run down towards a river behind Preepers Lane,” she said. “Police spotted the suspect, climbing out of the river on the other side.”

Cpl. Clarke said the man was arrested without incident and transported to East Hants RCMP Detachment. The second suspect was not located.

The suspect was searched incidental to arrest. Drugs and drug paraphernalia used to sell drugs were seized. He was held in custody overnight and released earlier today.

The 22-year-old from Meagher’s Grant was served Summary Offence Tickets for several Motor Vehicle Act offences, including:Displaying a Cancelled Number Plate; Operating a Vehicle Without Registration; Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance; Driving While Licence Revoked

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 5 on those charges.

Cpl. Clarke said the man is also facing charges under the Criminal Code and Cannabis Control Act. These include: Flight From Peace Officer (two counts); Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear on May 13 in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on the charges.

Cpl. Clarke said police continue to investigate the matter and attempt to determine the identity of the second occupant of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.