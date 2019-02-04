Jr Pens trounce Colts in third last home game of season

LANTZ: Ryan Huestis stopped 38 shots and Matt Perruzza picked up five points to lead the East Hants Junior Penguins to an 8-3 trouncing of the Cole Harbour Colts in NSJHL play on Feb. 1.

Peruzza scored once and assisted on four others in the game played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Quinn MacDonald scored twice and assisted on another, while single tallies came off the sticks of Derek Boudreault; Evan McHenry; Parker Boland; Jesse Hamer; and Chris Lanthier.

One of the more bigger saves for Huestis, a Wellington product and former Halifax Moosehead prospect, came when he slid across the net, stretching out his right pad and getting a bit of the puck with it and his skate to redirect a puck away from going in and out the other side.

It was the third last home game of the season for the Pens, who are solidly in first place in the Fred Fox division. Overall for the league they trail the Strait Pirates by three points with just four games left. Strait has six games.

MAIN PHOTO: East Hants Penguin goaltender Ryan Huestis stretches out to make a highlight of the night save on a Cole Harbour Colt to keep the visitors off the scoresheet during game action on Feb. 1. (Healey photo)