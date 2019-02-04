SACK , Jerry Martin, “Big Jerry”, age 79, of Indian Brook, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Truro, he was a son of the late Clarence and Pauline (Benoit) Sack.

Jerry was a contractor, specializing in foundation work, but was also an excellent carpenter. He was a Band Councillor at Indian Brook for 30 years. Jerry was an outdoorsman, a fisherman, but was best known for his moose hunting skills. An avid sports fan, he supported minor league sports in his community.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy McKenzie, Indian Brook, godchildren Georgina Gehue and Carl Julian; numerous nieces and nephews – many of whom looked upon Big Jerry as a father-figure.

He was predeceased by his Pappa, Grand keptin Martin Sack, brother, Louis Benoit and sisters, Mary Agnes Julian and Laura Sack.

Visitation will begin at 6 pm Sunday, February 3, continuing until time of traditional service, 2 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019, all at his former residence, 55 Tuff Street, Indian Brook.

Interment will follow in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Indian Brook.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Jerry may shared at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com