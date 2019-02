MILFORD: Levi Mattheis was among the kids that stopped by the Milford Rec Hall for the Take The Roof of Winter fun put on by Active East Hants as part of Milford Meltdown.

Unfortunately due to the lack of snow in the area the activities planned were limited to snow colouring; crafts; and a scavenger hunt, but it appeared those in attendance had a great time.

(Healey photos)